ARDENCOTE won their first ever South Warwickshire & District Area Winter League title after finishing top of Division One.

The league is regularly dominated by Stratford-on-Avon Tennis Club, but with the help of Jack Smith, Ben Summers (captain), Cameron Malik and Callum Bailey, Ardencote managed to overcome their local rivals to clinch the league title.

Ardencote are now through to the finals of the Floodlit Cup tomorrow, Friday, at Littleton Tennis Club.