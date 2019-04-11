Five-strong Stratford contingent complete Tempo Duathlon

BEN Phyall led the five-strong Stratford AC contingent home at the Tempo Events Spring Duathlon in Moreton Morrell on Saturday.

The race comprised a six-mile run, a 20-mile cycle followed by another four-mile run Fresh off the back of his Coventry Half Marathon the previous weekend, Phyall crossed the line as fifth male and first in the MV40 category in 2:14.17.

Matt Lyness was next to finish (14th male), coming home in 2:28.17, completing the bike in 1:03.25 with a competitive final run of 33.31.

Sam Wignell clocked 2:40.55, finishing second in his MV40 age category and 16th male overall.

Wignell completed his first six miles in 47.39, dropping back a bit on the bike leg (1:15.19) and finding legs more tired for the second run off the bike which he completed in 35.06.

Becks Pridham was fifth woman home in 3:02.26 (first in age category), after taking it steady on the first six miles (54.05) and enjoying the undulating bike segment (1:24.11), following up with a tough final run.

Last but not least was Richard Eden, who came home first in his age category in 3:38.46.