Call to take new look at history

IF you like those TV programmes that delve deep into the past, then there will be chance to get and about to discover some of the hidden wonders of the Warwickshire landscape next month.

The Warwickshire Geological Conservation Group (WGCG) has lined up a string of free events to mark GeoWeek, an initiative already popular in other countries and launched here last year, which aims to introduce the public to parts of their local landscape, shaped over millions of years by geological processes.

Max Down, GeoWeek co-ordinator at WGCG told the Midweek Herald: “Discover some of the fascinating facts behind Warwickshire’s geoheritage.

“We are running a public GeoWeek this May following last year’s success. Lots of people joined our GeoWeek walks then.

“This year we have five events. Each is free and open to all.”

These five walks are dotted around the county and include a closer look at a favourite landmark, ‘Gold in them thar hills? Yes! Fool’s Gold!’.

It will seek to answer question such as, why are the Burton Dassett Hills there? What’s in them? Who dug? When? Why? Are they magnetic? What’s that tower for?

It will take place on Sunday, 12th May, at Burton Dassett Hills, meet 10.30am at the Tower Car Park, with the walk due to last for approximately one to two hours.

Before that, on 7th May, will be ‘Upton House revea-ls its Secrets Hidden in the Stones’, a geological tour of the much-loved National Trust house and gardens.

On this short outdoor tour of under one hour, there will be chance to get a closer look at the building stones and natural landscape of the site, in particular the abundant fossils visible within the stone, evidence for conditions in the local area during Jurassic times; the geological history of the area since Jurassic times including the effects of recent ice ages – and the importance of the geology to the layout of the estate.

A free leaflet will be available at the end of the walk.

The walks will take place at 11.30am, 12:30pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm.

The rendezvous point is to the left of the main door in view of the shop and toilets. Entry is free to members of the National Trust.

For details of the full programme, go to: www.wgcg.co.uk/geoweek.