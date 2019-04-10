Claverdon put Kings Norton to the sword

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Four West (South)

Kings Norton 5-60 Claverdon

CLAVERDON displayed an excellent all-round performance to run out comfortable 60-5 victors over hosts Kings Norton in Midlands Four West (South).

The Lions were soon on the attack and the ball found its way to Nick Green who dotted down with minutes of the first whistle for 5-0.

Kings Norton hit back, but Claverdon soaked up the pressure and extended their lead to 12-0 when Luke Rogers crashed over for the first of his three tries.

With the wind picking up, Claverdon worked the ball tight through the hands and it was Steve Grimsley who crashed over in the corner to make it 17-0.

Ten minutes before the break the Lions added another five points to the scoreboard when Tom Johnson sprinted clear for the bonus point try.

There was still time for John Grey to add another try for the visitors who entered the break with an unassailable 27-0 lead.

After the break a rampant Claverdon continued with their scoring spree, with James Barton touching down within a minute of the restart.

Claverdon then started to give away a string of penalties and despite sold defence around the fringes, the Lions were sucked in and Kings Norton scored in the corner for 32-5.

From kick-off Claverdon were back on the attack and it wasn’t long until Ed Smith nipped in for a converted try.

Rogers then scored twice more to bring up his hat-trick and stretch Claverdon’s lead to 53-5.

With time running out, the Lions added one more converted try as captain Barton touched down to complete the scoring.

Claverdon complete the season on Saturday play host to Old Wheatleyans.