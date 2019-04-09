FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 3-2 Lowestoft Town

STRATFORD Town play host to Lowestoft Town in the semi-finals of the Evo-Stik South CSS League Challenge Cup tonight, Tuesday, at the Arden Garages Stadium.

The Blues are the highest ranked side left in the competition and should they go through, they will play either Cinderford Town or Blackfield & Langley, who contest their semi-final tie tonight as well.

The final is expected to take place the week commencing Monday, 15th April.

For all the key moments from today’s match, follow the live feed below.

9.40pm: Full-time!!! Town are through to the final!! Report online soon.

9.38pm: Free-kick goes straight out of play for Lowestoft.

9.34pm: GGGGGGOOOOOOOALLLLL COX AT THE DOUBLE!!!! Grocott with a delightful chip to the back post and Cox headers home! 3-2!!

9.31pm: GGGGGGOOOOOOALLLLL CARVALHO!!!! Grocott’s effort hits the post, but Carvalho smashes in the rebound!!!! 2-2!!!

9.26pm: Stoppage in play as a Lowestoft player has gone down in the area. Fans furious he’s play acting and just wasting time.

9.21pm: Into the final 15 minutes and Town are 2-1 down. Frustration really creeping in amongst the fans.

9.19pm: Second sub for Town as Wilson comes on for Sebbeh-Njie.

9.13pm: Second penalty for Lowestoft as Etheridge clatters Schaar after miscommunication with Fishwick. And it’s put away by Deeks for 2-1!

9.11pm: Goalkeeping errors have played a part in both goals, but we certainly have a game on now. Goal has really boosted Town.

9.08pm: GGGGGOOOOOALLLLL TOWN! Cox’s poor shot squirms through the legs of Putnins and goes in! 1-1!

9.07pm: Ball just not dropping for Town as they seek the equaliser.

9.04pm: Free-kick for Town about 20 yards out, but Carvalho lashes it high and wide.

8.59pm: CHANCE! Reed sets up Schaar from close range, but Fishwick is there to clear off the line, with the ball smashing off Etheridge and fortunately not going towards goal.

8.57pm: Lowestoft have started this half much the better of the two sides and by rights should be 2-0 up had it not been for the penalty save.

8.52pm: Penalty for Lowestoft as Skendi fouls Reed. Reed takes the kick and it’s superbly saved by Etheridge who dives to his right to make the block.

8.50pm: And we’re back under way.

8.48pm: And the players return to the field. The second half will soon be upon us. Can Town turn this tie around?

8.35pm: Half-time! Williams’ 37th-minute goal the difference here at the Arden Garages Stadium.

8.33pm: CHANCE! Great play from Town once again as Grocott gets in behind, he pulls it back to Carvalho who horribly skews the effort high and out the ground.

8.29pm: Cox with the delivery, Creaney heads it goalwards but there’s not enough purchase on it and Putnins saves with ease.

8.26pm: After all their dominance, Town fall behind to a poor goal. Cross comes in, Etheridge caught in no man’s land and Williams heads home with ease.

8.24pm: Goal Lowestoft. Williams heads home from a cross. Etheridge nowhere near it.

8.22pm: Grocott delivers, Cox is brave to go for the ball with Putnins rushing out, but the chance goes. And then moments later there’s beautiful play from Town as Carvalho gets down the right, he squares to Grocott who can only fire wide from about ten yards out.

8.16pm: Corner from Grocott causes mayhem at the near post, Putnins grabs the ball and its kicked out of his hands. Ref blows for Lowestoft free-kick.

8.13pm: CHANCE! Grocott delivers free-kick from the byline, free header for Creaney, but he guides it over the bar.

8.10pm: Grocott delivers a low ball to the near post which is easily cleared by the Lowestoft defence.

8.09pm: Creaney gets in behind and he delivers the ball across the face of goal, but Lowestoft manage to clear.

8.05pm: CHANCE! Grocott lays the ball into the path of Creaney, he turns and shoots but the effort goes over the bar.

8.00pm: Game has entered a bit of a lull, with both teams now struggling to keep hold of the ball.

7.55pm: Wren now sends a volley over the bar. Quite an open game with both sides creating chances, but it remains 0-0.

7.52pm: First chance for Town as Isaac crosses to, but Creaney glances header wide. Sub for Lowestoft as Cole is replaced by Wren.

7.51pm: Dangerous cross from Reed is just missed at the back post by Zicloka.

7.50pm: Cole back on his feet after being attended to and we’re back under way.

7.48pm: Early stoppage as Cole is holding his nose after a clash of heads with, we think, Creaney in the centre of the park. Lots of blood, but he’s back on his feet which is good to see.

7.47pm: And we’re off!

7.31pm: Those are your teams for this evening’s game. We will be back shortly for kick-off at 7.45pm.

7.30pm: LOWESTOFT: Elvijs Putnins, Joshua Curry, Adam Smith, Kyle Barker, Adam Tann, Travis Cole, Dylan Williams, Connor Deeks, Jake Reed, Armani Schaar, Jacek Zicloka.

Subs: Fletcher Hedge, Cion Wren, Jamie Godbold, Andrew Reynolds.

7.28pm: TOWN: Ross Etheridge, Chris Cox, Cody Fisher, James Fry, Tom Fishwick, Mo Sebbeh-Njie, Wilson Carvalho, Albi Skendi, Dan Creaney, Will Grocott, Kynan Isaac.

Subs: Lewis Wilson, Rajan Shergill, Nabil Shariff, Mike Taylor.

Two changes from Saturday’s defeat to Rushall Olympic, with Fishwick and Grocott coming in for Wilson and Shariff respectively.

7.22pm: Good evening and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for today’s League Cup last-four clash between Town and Lowestoft, team news to follow.