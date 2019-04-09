Coventry City FC Raceday kicks off at Warwick tomorrow

IT IS Coventry City Football Club Raceday at Warwick tomorrow, Wednesday, and manager Mark Robins and his team will be hosting fans in their club marquee for the eight-race card that kicks off at 2.10pm, writes David Hucker.

With 23 of the 41 entries declared for the opening Coventry City Football Club Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs, the number of runners exceeds the maximum field size of 18, so the race has been divided into two.

Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy had four entries and runs De Good Man Luke in the first division and Bubbles Of Gold, ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, in the second.

De Good Man Luke ran with promise on his debut in a bumper at Stratford last month, but there are others with more experience including Fifth Symphony, who made a lot of the running when unplaced at Ascot in January.

His trainer Ben Pauling seems to do well with novices here and, whilst Fifth Symphony needs to step up on his form to date, this doesn’t look the hottest of races.

Bubbles Of Gold is a consistent performer whose turn may come in this race, although Aintree bumper winner Sojourn ran with promise on his hurdles debut at Wincanton and looks the one to be on.

Next up is the Event Support Team Novices’ Hurdle over two miles in which Murphy has declared Notre Pari, rather than go for the longer distance of the opener.

Runner-up in an Irish point-to-point, he runs in the green and gold colours of JP McManus and any support in the betting market should be noted.

The race can go, however, to Elusive Belle, the choice from four entries by Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson, who takes a big drop in class after running at the Cheltenham Festival.

Feature race of the day is the Brian Overson Stephen Allday Perpetual Plate Chase, a novices’ limited handicap over three miles and 18 fences, in which top-weight Djin Conti could get back to winning form, although chasing debutant Tikk Tock Boom is an interesting contender.

Fifteen line up for the Nationwide Windows and Doors Handicap Hurdle over three-and-a-quarter miles, including course regular Goodnight Charlie, a winner of fences and hurdles.

It was over the larger obstacles that she recorded her latest victory, but had previously run the in-form Uno Mas close over hurdles and should be in the firing line again with regular jockey Bridget Andrews.

Longest race of the afternoon is the Shortland Horne Handicap Chase over three miles and five furlongs, with 22 fences facing the 11 runners and Welsh trainer Christian Williams saddles three, with Fifty Shades and course winner Conas Taoi both looking to have chances.

The lightly-raced Raising The Bar makes his handicap debut in the Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs and could be another winner for Henderson before an open-looking Energy Revolution Mares’ Handicap Hurdle brings the curtain down on the afternoon, with Sid Hoodie the each-way selection.