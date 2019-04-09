Stratford Boat Club’s adaptive squad makes racing debut

STRATFORD Boat Club’s adaptive squad went to its first event of the season on Sunday when it took part in a time trial rowed over part of the Royal Henley Regatta course.

The five-strong squad that took part in the event comprised of Jake Blatcher, Dan Godefroy, Hattie Throssell, Ian Ward and Mark Sanders.

A couple of athletes, due to their disability, required experienced club volunteers to row with them.

For Godefroy and Blatcher, the time trial was their first competitive event.

Blatcher won the prize for best junior men’s performance of the day.

Sanders missed out on the men’s adult prize by just 0.1 seconds to a Marlow sculler.

The other athletes all produced times that bode well for this summer’s regatta season.

The adaptive squad was revived at Stratford Boat Club in 2015 and since then the squad has grown steadily.

Adaptive coach Mark Dewdney said: “We have athletes with a variety of disabilities and some just require a little extra support.

“Safety is always paramount. We can deal with most issues, but not all.

“The emphasis is on participation and enjoyment, but it is always great to get a win at these events.”

For more information about adaptive rowing at Stratford BC, go to: www.stratford-rowing.co.uk/contact