KES head girl set to make Shakespeare’s Birthday history

HISTORY will be made at this year’s Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations, when a key role will be in female hands for the first time.

Traditionally the quill ceremony has been led by the KES head boy, but as the school’s first head girl, Tazmin Chape will be taking the honour.

The Year 13 student will receive the quill from ‘Mr Shakespeare’ and carry it to the effigy of the Bard at his grave at Holy Trinity on the Sunday of the Birthday weekend, 28th April.

The placing of the quill was a part of the celebrations until fading away during the 1960s, but was brought back earlier this decade after a chance conversation between RSC artistic director Gregory Doran and KES headmaster Bennet Carr.

Tazmin said she was excited at being able to continue the tradition of the school, while also representing a new addition to the history of the proceedings by being the first head girl to do so in more than 100 years.

“It is such an honour to be able to make history as the first head girl to do it, although there is certainly a lot of pressure to get it right,” she said.

“I am studying biology, chemistry and maths so no Shakespeare at all, but he does still play a huge role in the school’s identity so I do need to brush up on his plays before the big celebration weekend!

“My day-to-day role as head girl is quite varied as I run the team of 20 perfects, organise bi-weekly lectures for the sixth formers and I also play a key role at our speech day, but this will definitely be the biggest event of my school year.”

The quill ceremony now takes place on the Sunday, but on the Saturday during the main parade the whole school will be involved, joining Tazmin in the traditional parade to Shakespeare’s grave.

Mr Carr added: “Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations are in our DNA, having begun the traditional of parading to lay flowers on Shakespeare’s grave back in 1893. We are proud to have Tazmin as our first head girl and to have her taking a leading role in the birthday celebrations this year.”

“Shakespeare plays an important role in the identity of KES. We continue to use the room that Shakespeare’s was taught in and have done so every year since the 1560s.”

Cllr Christopher Kettle, chairman of Stratford District Council said: “I would like to congratulate Tazmin on her historic step leading the students of KES in commemorating their former pupil, William Shakespeare, in this very international event, with guests and visitors coming from all over the world.

“The participation of Tazmin and her fellow students from KES in this event demonstrates, 400 years after his death, the universal appeal of Shakespeare and the important role culture can play in bridging geographic, political and linguistic differences.”

Stratford Town Clerk, Sarah Summers, said: “The Quill moment, an important aspect of proceedings, has become integral to the Sunday activities.

“The town council are delighted that Tamzin will be continuing the tradition of processing the quill to the church, where it will be placed in the hand of the effigy of Shakespeare above his grave within the historic chancel,” he added.

The weekend will also include the National Living Statue Championships for both adults and children, bringing professionals from around the world to participate, along with street entertainment, markets and a Twitter competition to turn Shakespeare’s play into a tweet.

To keep up to date with details for Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations, visit www.shakespearescelebrations.com/whats-on/