Residents call for more conditions over hotel construction plan

Windsor Street residents angry with the approval of a new hotel on the site of Stratford’s Picturehouse cinema, are calling for more measures to protect their properties and health to be imposed.

late last month a number of residents and businesses met to discuss the issue, expressing fears that work to demolish the cinema and build the hotel could damage their properties, situated yards away from the site.

Worries about potential damage to residents’ health through noise and dust were also aired.

The group say they are angry that the permission for the 81-bedroom hotel was granted, arguing that a lack of conditions were included in the application to protect residents during construction.

Liz Willetts, who is co-ordinating the group’s efforts said: “We believe that inadequate information was presented to both Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council before planning permission was granted, I accept that the developer may not have all the details at hand before a builder is appointed, but there should have been more information.”

Responding to residents’ concerns, Igor Kolodotschko owner of the Picturehouse site explained that the full conditions of the demolition and construction project would be agreed with Stratford District Council at a later date.

He explained that such discussions were normal as methods of construction had yet to be formalised.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council explained that the developer would have to agree a construction management plan with the authority before work could get underway.

Such a plan would have to provide details of measures to control dust, noise and vibrations.