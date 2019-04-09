Frustrating opening round of new BTCC season for Power Maxed Racing

BIDFORD-based Power Maxed Racing had a frustrating opening weekend of the 2019 British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

After free practice one, Jason Plato was left in 19th place, with team-mate Rob Collard further down the order in 26th.

Changes were made for the second session and they paid dividends as Plato finished fourth, with Collard moving into the top 20 and both were confident of positive results in qualifying.

Plato bagged a position on the front row for race one while Collard made further progress and took 16th on the grid.

The first race was a frustrating affair for both drivers on the wet tyres.

Plato’s race plans were thrown into turmoil when he was given a drive-through penalty on the second lap and then spent the majority of the race playing catch-up.

Collard struggled to make headway through the field and finished in 21st, while Plato came home in 25th.

Race two didn’t prove fruitful for the two drivers, who decided to use Dunlop’s brand new soft tyre for the first time.

Both made great starts, but a mid-race incident for Collard and understeer issues for Plato left them in 22nd and 21st place respectively.

The third race gave Plato a points finish as he came home in 13th after a spirited fight through the field.

Collard’s bad luck continued, though, as he was involved in another incident and suffered race-ending damage to his Vauxhall Astra.

The duo will be looking to make progress in the second round of the BTCC season at Donington Park on Sunday, 28th April.