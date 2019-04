RUGBY

Saturday, 6th April

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Stratford-upon-Avon 19-51 Marlborough

Midlands Two West (South)

Leamington 15-18 Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Woodrush 41-29 Alcester

Midlands Four West (South)

Kings Norton 5-60 Claverdon