Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 6th April
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 0-1 Rushall Olympic
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Heather St John’s 3-0 Racing Club Warwick
Studley 0-0 Brocton
Littleton 0-1 Leicester Road
Division Two
GNP Sports 2-0 FC Stratford
Lane Head 3-2 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Inkberrow 0-2 Alcester Town
AFC Solihull 2-0 Shipston Excelsior
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves 2-2 FC Stratford HGC
Claverdon P-P FC Wickhamford
Welford on Avon 0-5 Inkberrow Reserves
Aquaid Division Two
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 2-3 AFC Stratford Town
South Redditch Athletic 6-1 GSH United
Division One KO Cup, Semi-finals
Henley Forest of Arden 2-1 Feckenham Reserves
Foster Shield, Group stages
FISSC Reserves 2-3 Blockley Sports
Sunday, 7th April
Evesham Sunday League, Division Three
Bredon Sunday 0-1 Stratford HGC
Stour Excelsior Reserves 0-3 Ashton 88
Bromsgrove Charity Cup
CBH Fasteners 5-0 Stour Excelsior