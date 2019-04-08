Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 6th April

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 0-1 Rushall Olympic

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Heather St John’s 3-0 Racing Club Warwick

Studley 0-0 Brocton

Littleton 0-1 Leicester Road

Division Two

GNP Sports 2-0 FC Stratford

Lane Head 3-2 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Inkberrow 0-2 Alcester Town

AFC Solihull 2-0 Shipston Excelsior

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves 2-2 FC Stratford HGC

Claverdon P-P FC Wickhamford

Welford on Avon 0-5 Inkberrow Reserves

Aquaid Division Two

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 2-3 AFC Stratford Town

South Redditch Athletic 6-1 GSH United

Division One KO Cup, Semi-finals

Henley Forest of Arden 2-1 Feckenham Reserves

Foster Shield, Group stages

FISSC Reserves 2-3 Blockley Sports

Sunday, 7th April

Evesham Sunday League, Division Three

Bredon Sunday 0-1 Stratford HGC

Stour Excelsior Reserves 0-3 Ashton 88

Bromsgrove Charity Cup

CBH Fasteners 5-0 Stour Excelsior