LIVE: Stratford Town vs Rushall Olympic

STRATFORD Town will be looking to edge closer to a place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-offs today, Saturday, as they play hosts to mid-table Rushall Olympic.

Thomas Baillie’s men are seven points clear of sixth-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds and seventh-placed Biggleswade Town going into the final five games of the campaign.

Follow all the key moments of the game below.

2.26pm: Good afternoon and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for today’s game between Stratford Town and Rushall Olympic. Team news to follow.