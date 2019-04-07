Growing frustration as Portobello Crossroads work delayed again

Vital improvements to the dangerous Portobello Crossroads on the Fosse Way appear to be behind schedule once again, with a contract to carry out the work still to be awarded.

Local road safety campaigners have long called for action at the notorious accident blackspot, which claimed the life of 25-year-old Julios Catachanas, in 2014.

Early in 2017 Warwickshire County Council finally agreed to make improvements, but stopped short of agreeing to the installation of a roundabout campaigners had been calling for.

Instead a new traffic light and signalling scheme was approved, but despite ambitions to carry out the work in spring 2017, nothing appears to have happened.

Since then the project has been plagued by delays with the council blaming issues with drainage, the design of the new LED lighting system and other challenges.

In November Warwickshire County Council said it was anticipating that the contract to carry out the work would be awarded by the end of February, but this has still not happened.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “We established a new construction framework contract in January after the previous framework contract expired on 31 December 2018.

“This meant that we had to delay advertising tenders for the Portobello Junction contract until February, which is when the new framework contract became operational. Tenders for the Portobello Junction contract have now been received and are being scrutinised.”

Cllr Ian Cooper, mayor of Shipston, said: “From the town’s point of view there’s growing frustration that this work has not been completed yet especially as the scheme was approved quite a while ago. We believe that the problems with this crossroads are only going to get worse as residents move into the developments along Campden Road and more and more people are on the roads.”