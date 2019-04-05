Former Stratford UKIP candidate quits party

Stratford’s former UKIP parliamentary candidate Edward Fila has resigned from the party, to join Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. Mr Fila stood for UKIP at the 2015 General Election and in both county council and district council elections.

A statement from Mr Fila today said: “This decision has been taken after much consideration and has taken account of the apparent split of the Leave vote across a number of parties campaigning on behalf of Leave.

“It is my opinion that The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, will coalesce the Leave vote for both the European elections (which we will now be fighting) and the General Election (which is probably closer than many of us might think) more strongly than any of the other parties currently involved.

“Nigel is an inspired Leader and has the ear of the people. His experience within the EU Parliament over some 20 years will be of great benefit and I believe the Leave voters will follow the Brexit Party when elections are declared.

“Times have changed and the rise of The Brexit Party and its perceived influence in our politics has led to my decision.

“I look forward to being of service to the people of Stratford & District should it be required.”