A new fire chief for Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has, this week, welcomed its new Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos.

Kieran formally took on the role succeeding Andy Hickmott who retired after 30 years’ service.

Kieran was formerly the Assistant Chief Fire Officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and brings with him over 29 years’ experience in a range of roles, from the then Surrey Fire Brigade, before rising through the ranks and being seconded into the New Dimension Programme, where he supported the development and roll-out of Fire and Rescue Services National Resilience capabilities. He was then seconded back as the national CBRN Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) lead.

In this capacity, he was also the national Military Technical Response Force liaison and involved in the FRS national preparation and delivery arrangements of the London 2012 Torch Relay and Olympic Games.

Kieran became the first JESIP (Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles) senior user for fire and rescue services and then moved to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, initially as an Area Manager, then subsequently as West Sussex County Council Director of Operations and Assistant Chief Fire Officer, with responsibilities for all aspects of Prevention, Protection and Response.

Talking about the appointment, Chief Executive for Warwickshire County Council, Monica Fogarty said:

“I am pleased to welcome Kieran to Warwickshire. He is a well-respected and experienced fire and rescue professional, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience and operational leadership. I have no doubt Kieran is the right Chief Fire Officer to take Warwickshire’s Fire and Rescue Service from strength to strength.”