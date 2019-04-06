Hunt for hero who helped pavement trip victim

STRATFORD-upon-Avon pavements claimed another victim last week when a 77-year-old woman was left bruised, bleeding and distressed after she tripped over a protruding pavement next to Alcester Road crossroads.

Ursula Hemming was looking forward to her hair appointment last Tuesday at VIP Salon in Greenhill Street but ended up with blood streaming down her face and injuries to her nose and wrist as she fell forward after clipping her foot on an uneven paving slab.

Thankfully a young man called John – who Ursula believes is a student at Stratford College – gave her his arm to lean on for support as he took her to the salon for help.

“It was a shock to the system and it will take some time to get over. I still dream of falling flat on my face. We’ve got to do something about the pavements,” Ursula told the Herald.

At VIP Salon, nail technician Kerry Short and her colleagues comforted Ursula with a drink before receptionist Tammy Eden drove her to Stratford Hospital.

“A few hours later I was back at the retirement home in Stratford which I moved into two weeks ago. One of my neighbours said I should tell the Herald because of the newspaper’s campaign about the state of pavements in Stratford, so that’s what I did,” Ursula said.

Back at VIP Salon the team launched a search for the mystery Good Samaritan student called John on social media and offered him a free hair cut for his good deeds but so far they’ve not had any contact with him.

A WCC spokesperson said: “Our priority is to keep footways safe for pedestrians and given the high level of use they are inspected on a monthly basis. Any defects found are routinely repaired. Undamaged slabs are relayed and permanently repaired. Damaged slabs are temporarily repaired, with a permanent repair to return to ‘as existing,’ as quickly as possible. Unfortunately the damage to these pedestrian areas in Stratford are mainly caused from vehicles – cars and vans and heavy goods vehicles driving onto the footway. We are working on improving areas and ways to prevent these issues causing concerns.”