Office Outlet to close in Stratford this Sunday

Office Outlet in Stratford will close on Sunday less than two months after opening, as the company entered administration.

The Unit, on the Maybrook Industrial Estate, had previously been occupied by electricals chain Maplin, which went out of business last year.

A statement on the Stratford Office Outlet Facebook page said: “It is with sadness, that we announce that the Stratford-upon-Avon Store will be closing on Sunday 7th April 2019. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers who have shopped with us and supported the store over the last couple of months since we opened.

“As part of the administration process, we are no longer retailing Card Factory products in store.

“We have a number of offers in store ranging from 10% to 70% off in store between now and Sunday. We are also in the process of selling Fixtures, Fittings and Equipment within the store, if you would be interested in purchasing these, please come and speak to a member of the management team.”