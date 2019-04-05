Do3 under starters orders for best season yet

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 has revealed its new headline sponsor and supporters as the 2019 season gets under way.

Headline sponsor Everyone Active as well as Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort and Yonda Sports have been selected to help support athletes, and to widen the awareness and reach of the squad in the UK and Europe.

Additional Do3 supporters for 2019 include Xendurance, Swans pro-swimwear, Veloforte and Cycle Republic.

Long-standing associate Shires Physio will continue to support athletes conditioning and Triggerfish will back the squad through media relations.

Do3 has again raised the bar with early season duathlon wins and top tens at the inaugural Moreton Morrell Duathlo where female athletes took all three podium places.

In 2018, two athletes raced at the triathlon World Championships, 17 competitors qualified to take part in European Championships events and the squad achieved 43 podium places in the UK.

Head coach Dave Knight was commended in the UK’s top three triathlon coaches and fellow coach Corinne Moss was named as runner-up in 220 Triathlon’s Age Group Triathlete of the Year Awards.

Knight said: “We are indebted to our sponsors and to the support and kudos they lend.

“We continue to grow as a collective of keen triathletes from the Midlands.

“Integral to our success is that, like our sport, we are inclusive and welcome all levels.

“Each member of squad is proud to race in their kit and with the added gravitas our new sponsors bring; there will be yet more winning smiles as people cross their own personal finishing lines.”