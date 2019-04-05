Sister and brother go that extra mile for charity

A SISTER and brother from Alderminster have completed their first half marathon and raised funds for a liver disease charity as the sister suffered a rare form of the disease as a baby.

Susie Barnes, aged 23 and her 21-year-old brother Freddie ran the Bath Half Marathon for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) and so far they’ve raised £760.

“As a baby of three-weeks-old, I was diagnosed with the rare liver disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and was very poorly,” said Susie. “My mum tells me staff at both the Liver Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and CLDF were really helpful and supportive. She always says the combination saved my life. My parents and their friends have raised money for CLDF in the past, and my brother and I used to donate money from selling lemonade in our village when we were little, but now we are older we thought we should do something to raise more than just pennies.”

“Fred and I are excited to be able to give back to a charity that has done so much for our family and others,” said Susie.