Corby expresses pride after Shipston secure promotion

PROUD skipper Matt Corby could not hide his delight after Shipston-on-Stour secured promotion from Midlands Three West (South).

The Rams enjoyed a 47-26 victory away at Coventry Welsh on Saturday, but it was Old Leamingtonians’ 17-12 defeat to Manor Park which confirmed Shipston’s place in Midlands Two West (South) for the 2019/20 campaign.

Reflecting on the achievement, Corby told the Herald: “Four years ago we were nowhere, fighting off relegation and struggling to put sides out most weeks, so this moment seemed a long way off.

“We put some structures in place with our previous coaches and the boys bought into it straight away.

“We were back competing and there was a much better feeling about the club.

“The 2nds have gone from strength to strength and we’ve even played a couple of 3rd team matches this year, which is something the club deserves huge credit for.

“Promotion was probably a season or two overdue if we’re completely honest, so that probably makes it even more satisfying to finally achieve it.”

Corby was also pleased with how Shipston bounced back from their 22-15 loss to Berkswell & Balsall the weekend before, adding: “We had a bit of a point to prove going into Saturday and we managed to do that.

“Coventry Welsh is never an easy place to go so to get the bonus point win was very satisfying, especially considering the pressure we were feeling after losing the previous week.”

Shipston now have a week off before they conclude the season on Saturday, 13th April away at mid-table Ledbury.