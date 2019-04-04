Preston-on-Stour kennel owner fined in court

The owner of a dog kennels in Preston-on-Stour has been fined after keeping too many dogs at the premises.

Ms Kay Talbot of Meadow Kennels, pleaded guilty to breaching her licence conditions at Nuneaton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, following a successful prosecution by Stratford District Council.

Meadow Kennels was visited by a licensing officer from the district council last August following a complaint by a member of the public.

The premises are licenced to keep a maximum of 30 dogs, but upon inspection, 54 were found at the kennels.

The officer found a number of dogs sharing kennels without their owner’s consent and dogs being kept within passage ways of kennel blocks.

Paperwork and information for dogs housed could also not be found.

Ms Talbot was issued with a £40 fine and a £30 victim surcharge for the offence.

Meadow Kennels have been issued with a new licence with a 1 star rating following changes to regulations introduced since the date of the offence, aimed at controlling a number of activities involving animals.