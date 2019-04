Stratford entrepreneur Dave Matthews who founded the town’s popular Magic Alley attraction has died following a short illness.

A larger-than-life character who was well known around the town, Dave was also the author of the Chronicles of Wizard’s Thatch book series.

Dave was a big supporter of local businesses and worked hard to promote Stratford to visitors and boost tourism.

If you would like to offer tributes to Dave, please contact us at news@stratford-herald.com.