Friendly marks start of action-packed season for Avon BC

LAWN bowls returns to Avon BC on Saturday, 27th April when the home side entertain near neighbours Bidford in a friendly.

This heralds the start of a packed season which sees teams from Chippenham, Burnham-on-Sea, Castleton and Churchdown as visitors to the club.

In June, Avon members travel to Reading to play Island Bohemian. This is another town with a theatrical connection, but plays its bowls, uniquely, on a small island in the middle of the Thames.

Avon will also be competing in the Courier and Kineton Leagues, with the Ladies contesting the Herald League.

Now in its 95th year the club has ambitious plans for redevelopment.

With the aid of grants from the Big Lottery Fund and Town Trust, there are plans to replace the original 1924 storage sheds and to redevelop the 1960s pavilion.

Included in the plan is a new toilet block with disabled provision.

Returning in May is the popular community bowls programme.

This is tailored for the occasional bowler and those new to the sport.

The club is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm to 4pm for friendly community bowling.

All equipment is provided as well as coaching and tea and biscuits are served for an inclusive price of £4 per session.

Although the club has a thriving membership, experienced bowlers are also welcome to join, with many opportunities to play both competitively and in club friendlies.

Visit www.avonbowlingclub.org.uk for more information.