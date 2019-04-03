First round of Junior Cup fixtures completed

THE first round of matches in the Wildmoor Spa Tennis League’s Junior Cup have been completed, with Alcester A, Chipping Campden A, Pershore and Alcester C setting the early pace.

In Pool A, the Alcester A pair of James Faulks and Oliver Linett began with a 6-0 battering of Henley-in-Arden and then followed this with a 6-2 defeat of their own B team. In their final match they edged out Stratford A 6-4.

Earlier, Stratford duo Jake Deaner and Ruth Adams enjoyed 6-0 wins over both Alcester B and Henley before being halted by Alcester A.

In the final pool match, Alcester B’s Alfie Lupton and Gianluca Handy cruised to a 6-0 win over Henley duo Joe Webb and Joe Williams.

In Pool B, Chipping Campden A’s pairing of Harrison Bays and Henry Hancock took maximum points from all three of their matches.

They opened with a 6-4 defeat of sister side Campden B.

They then beat Littletons A 6-1 before being gifted a 6-0 walkover the Littletons B pair who became ill and had to withdraw.

Campden B’s Max Wiltshire and Cavan Lynch bounced back from their opening defeat to claim a 6-2 victory over Littletons A and a 6-0 walkover Littletons B.

Littletons A’s William Howlett and Rowan Granacki only had the consolation of a 6-0 walkover from their B team.

In Pool C, Pershore’s Toby Atkins and Alfie Mills edged out Redditch A 6-3, then beat Redditch B 6-2 and finally Evesham 6-0.

Redditch A were runners-up on the night when Caleb Ravenscroft and Felix Shennan recovered from defeat to Pershore to record comfortable victories over Evesham (6-0) and Redditch B (6-1).

Redditch B’s Kian McGrath and Kieran Rose had the consolation of a close 6-4 win over Evesham’s Anton Devos and Alex McMillan. Meanwhile, in Pool D, Alcester C dominated the group.

Alex Beech and Mac Bocking opened with a 6-0 defeat of Bidford and then beat Shipston-on-Stour 6-1.

Their final pool match was a 6-0 walkover as one of their opponent’s players from Stratford became sick on arrival and they were forced to withdraw on the night.

Shipston duo Thomas Glazebrook and Oscar Ward gained second spot by beating Bidford 6-0 and were awarded a 6-0 walkover Stratford. Bidford duo Robert Sellick and Alexander Goldby had to make do with a 6-0 walkover against Stratford.