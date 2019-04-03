Barnardo’s to take over county’s Children and Family Centres

Children and Family Centres across the county will now be run by the charity Barnardo’s following a shake-up of the service agreed in 2017.

Barnardo’s will take over 13 of the county’s 14 centres, including those in Stratford, Alcester and Lighthorne Heath, in September, with just one centre in Bedworth remaining with an independent provider.

In November 2017 Warwickshire County Council approved plans to convert 14 of the county’s 39 children’s centres into Children and Family Centres, offering services to 0-19-year-olds.

By September this year all the other remaining former children’s centres will have either closed or been transferred to independent providers.

Voluntary organisation, the Parenting Project, will continue to run the centres in South Warwickshire until Barnardo’s take over in September.

Barnardo’s already operate the majority of the Children and Family Centres elsewhere in the county.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Councillor Jeff Morgan said: “Following a rigorous tendering process, we can now announce that from September 2019, Barnardo’s will be delivering support at the council’s Children and Family Centres.

“We are looking forward to developing plans with Barnardo’s along with our health and community partners to support children, young people and their families during their crucial early years and beyond.

“We need to do all we can to support our most vulnerable families, enable them to help themselves and ensure the offer is consistent wherever they are in the county. In addition to the 14 dedicated centres there will be a wide variety of pop-up support hubs and outreach activities in local communities. This model puts in place flexible, accessible, local services that will meet the needs of whole families now and into the future.”

Barnardo’s regional assistant director Sue Berry said: “We have been managing children’s centres in Warwickshire since 2014, including their recent transformation into children and family centres to deliver more targeted support.

“Therefore we already have close links with the local community together with extensive experience and expertise in enabling families to overcome challenges and fulfil their potential.

“We are delighted this new contract will enable us to continue to support children, young people, parents and carers across the county, and we look forward to working with the council to deliver the new model agreed by their Cabinet.”

Elaine Johnson, CEO of the Parenting Project, said: “Obviously we’re sad to be losing the contract, but we always knew it was approaching a natural end. We did submit a tender, but we were aware that there were some really fantastic organisations out there who would also put in for it.

“The Parenting Project will continue to offer support to parents and children across the area and we are still working in venues across the community.

“What is positive is that Warwickshire County Council are still continuing to invest in these services, supporting children and parents through those first critical 1001 days. Not every authority has done that.”