SOUNDS odd discussing Christmas in springtime but Stratford Town Councillors have done just that with regards the festive lights display which brings thousands of people and pounds to the town centre each year.

The colorful Christmas display is made possible by the collaboration and countless hours of volunteer work undertaken by members of the Christmas Lights Co Ltd (CLCL) who – working alongside Stratford Town Council, Stratford Town Trust, Stratfordward BID and local retailers and businesses – create the much envied spectacle that makes Stratford special at Christmas.

The subject under discussion at a town council meeting held recently was the future position of the Christmas Lights Co Ltd itself.

CLCL confirmed last year that it would run the organisation of the Christmas Lights for two years – 2018 and 2019 – after which CLCL directors believed it was possible for the town council, the Town Trust and Stratfordward to take over CLCL as an alternative to winding it up.

Having discussed the issue last Tuesday, town councilors agreed to recommend it to the council’s Finance and Scrutiny Committee for further discussion.

The cost of the annual display is approximately £75,000. The town council’s latest grant to CLCL was £30,000. Stratford Town Trust awarded £15,000 and Stratforward £10,000. The shortfall is made up by CLCL through fundraising, direct retail contributions, legacy and savings etc.

Stratford Town Clerk, Sarah Summers said: “We are blessed with fantastic volunteers who put hours, days, weeks and months into creating a wonderful display each year and in raising money for the lights. Town councilors have agreed to refer the matter to the finance and scrutiny committee for an in depth review.”