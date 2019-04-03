Town drawn at home to Lowestoft in League Cup semi-final

STRATFORD Town have been drawn at home to Lowestoft Town in the semi-finals of the Evo-Stik South CSS League Challenge Cup.

The Blues will take on the Trawler Men at the Arden Garages Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April (7.45pm kick-off) for a place in the final.

Should Town make it through, the final will be played on Tuesday, 16th April at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Town’s semi-final is sandwiched between two important home games in their bid to secure a place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-offs.

Thomas Baillie’s men entertain Rushall Olympic this Saturday before playing host to Royston Town on Saturday, 13th April.