Calls for Bidford road safety improvements rejected

Safety measures on the Bidford to Honeybourne Road will not be introduced by Warwickshire County Council despite a number of serious accidents in recent years.

In 2017 the road was the site of two fatalities within five days following separate accidents.

Following concerns from residents about the stretch, Bidford Parish Council requested that the county council look into the safety of the road and introduce any safety measures found necessary.

However during last week’s Bidford Parish Council meeting it was revealed that after reviewing the stretch, the county council had concluded that the collision history of the road was good compared to many other sites around Warwickshire.

The response from the county council states: “Engineering measures are unlikely to address these collisions. The signage and markings along this section is clear and gives adequate warning in both directions of the deviation of the carriageway. The junction of Welford Road/ Cleeve Road is again clearly signed in both directions to approaching traffic.

It adds: “Whilst every collision and injury is, of course, regrettable, as can be seen there are many locations with a considerably worse collision history and our limited resources must be targeted where a greater reduction in road casualties can be achieved.”

The response said that the collision history of the road was ‘good’ compared with other sites in Warwickshire.

Elizabeth Uggerlose, clerk of Bidford Parish Council, said: “The reply we got was quite disappointing and we have responded to request at the very least that reflective markings be put in place on the approaches to Cleave Road and Welford Road, something the parish council could contribute towards.”