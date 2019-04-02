Power Maxed Racing revved up for new BTCC season

BIDFORD-based Power Maxed Racing’s preparations for the 2019 British Touring Car Championship started last week.

The team pitched up at Brands Hatch last Wednesday for the official media launch of the 2019 campaign which was followed by two three-hour test sessions.

This was the first chance for all the drivers to go up against each other on a level playing field.

Drivers Rob Collard and Jason Plato have a wealth of BTCC experience that Power Maxed Racing can draw upon as they look to move forward after a successful 2018 campaign where they finished third in the teams’ championship.

Working on set-ups for future race and qualifying sessions, Collard completed 88 laps and Plato 66 laps.

The afternoon session then saw Collard put in a solid 80 laps and finish just outside the top-25. Plato completed 59 laps and posted a time just outside the top-20.

The sessions proved to be a success and the team are now looking forward to the opening round of the BTCC season at Brands Hatch this Saturday and Sunday.