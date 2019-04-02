Third man charged with kidnap and robbery in Warwick

POLICE have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery and kidnap in Warwick.

The man was arrested after presenting himself at Leamington Spa Police Station on Friday (29th March) following a police appeal.

Bilal Haq, of Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, was charged with kidnap and robbery.

The charge relates to an incident in Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, on 25th March.

Haq appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (30th March) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 25th April 2019.

Leon Haq, 24, of St Gregory’s Road, Stratford, and Islam Haq, 25, of St Helen’s Road, Leamington Spa, both appeared in court in connection with the incident last week and were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 25th April.