Man suffers life-threatening injuries in M40 crash

A man suffered serious life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the M40 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision occurred between Warwick Services and junction 12 at around 2.50am when a man and a woman pulled over onto the hard shoulder and exited their vehicle after it broke down.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious life-threatening injuries when a car collided with him. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The 26-year-old woman suffered minor leg injuries. She was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

PC Matt Morrall from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the two people involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is underway and we have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

“In order to help establish how the collision occurred, we’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle pull over onto the hard shoulder.

“Also, if any motorists have dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, I would appeal for them to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 39 of 31 March 2019.