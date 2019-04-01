OVO Energy Women’s Tour returns to Warwickshire

Britain’s most prestigious women’s cycle race is set to visit Burton Dassett Country Park in June, as stage four of the event comes to Warwickshire.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour will visit the county for the fourth time in as many years on Thursday 13th June.

Burton Dassett Country Park will host the first hill-top finish in race history as the world’s best riders complete three laps of a challenging 12.6km circuit.

Upon leaving Warwick, the race’s star-studded field will pass through the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden (home to the National Cyclists’ Memorial), Bedworth and Wellesbourne as it gears up for what promises to be an unpredictable finale.

Riders will climb Edge Hill, an OVO Energy Women’s Tour regular, before beginning three laps of a clockwise finishing circuit around Burton Dassett and Farnborough.

Mick Bennett, OVO Energy Women’s Tour race director, said: “The support for the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Warwickshire has been truly unforgettable and is something that riders have commented on year after year. Therefore, I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be returning to the county this June and this year’s stage promises to be even more exciting and unpredictable than our incredible previous visits.

“Historic Warwick will put on a spectacular show as it hosts the start while the climb through the picturesque Burton Dassett Country Park will prove a real test for our many competing Olympic, world and national champions!”

Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, Monica Fogarty, added: “I am thrilled that Warwickshire will once again be hosting a stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour. As well as being fantastic entertainment for spectators, this event is of huge economic benefit to the region.

“It’s an opportunity for local businesses along the route to celebrate and embrace cycling as the race comes past their front door, as well as for others to maximise on business opportunities from increased customers and visitors.

“As in previous years, we are working to ensure that spectators can watch the race from multiple spots throughout the day. Each year, the response from local people is phenomenal, with businesses and schools coming out to watch, all adding to the great atmosphere. This year we hope even more people will support and enjoy this fabulous race which is watched by viewers across the planet.”