Police U-turn on Leek Wootton sale

The sale of Warwickshire Police’s historic Leek Wootton site has been halted this week, despite the force claiming in November that it was too costly to redevelop for modern policing requirements.

In an apparent U-turn this week Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Phillip Seccombe announced that the building would in fact now be retained and re-designated as the headquarters of Warwickshire Police.

The change has in part been influenced by the anticipated need for more office space within Warwickshire Police when the split of its alliance with West Mercia Police comes into effect in October.

Mr Seccombe said: “Given that we are now planning for a different future to that previously envisaged as part of the strategic alliance, we now need to plan and safeguard for the force’s future estate requirements.

“While at this current time the exact operational model and requirements are under consideration, it is recognised there will be the likely requirement to accommodate additional officers and staff in the future in the county as we transition out of the current strategic alliance arrangements.

“With this in mind I have revisited our estate needs with the Chief Constable and it now makes absolute sense to keep Leek Wootton as part of our force estate. Leek Wootton is a hugely valuable asset which contains good IT and infrastructure provisions and, although requires some refreshing, it is in a fit and suitable condition to support the force’s future estate needs.”

