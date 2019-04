RUGBY

Saturday, 30th March

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Chippenham 66-10 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam 15-13 Silhillians

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester H-W Upton-on-Severn

Coventry Welsh 26-47 Shipston-on-Stour (Shipston are promoted)

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 43-3 Harbury