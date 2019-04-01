Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 30th March

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Bedworth United 0-2 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 4-2 Studley

Littleton 4-1 Nuneaton Griff

Division Two

FC Stratford 4-2 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Alcester Town 2-1 Coventrians

Central Ajax 1-3 WLV Sport

Shipston Excelsior 2-0 Enville Athletic

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Wickhamford 2-3 Welford on Avon

Inkberrow Reserves 1-2 Claverdon

Aquaid Division Two

FISSC Reserves 3-5 Inkberrow A

GSH United 8-0 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Sunday, 31st March

Evesham & District League, Division One

Tewkesbury Town Sunday 0-3 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Alcester Town Sunday 1-5 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Stratford HGC 1-2 Ashton 88