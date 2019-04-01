Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 30th March
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Bedworth United 0-2 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 4-2 Studley
Littleton 4-1 Nuneaton Griff
Division Two
FC Stratford 4-2 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Alcester Town 2-1 Coventrians
Central Ajax 1-3 WLV Sport
Shipston Excelsior 2-0 Enville Athletic
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Wickhamford 2-3 Welford on Avon
Inkberrow Reserves 1-2 Claverdon
Aquaid Division Two
FISSC Reserves 3-5 Inkberrow A
GSH United 8-0 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Sunday, 31st March
Evesham & District League, Division One
Tewkesbury Town Sunday 0-3 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Alcester Town Sunday 1-5 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Stratford HGC 1-2 Ashton 88