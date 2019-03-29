Birthplace exhibition is inspired

RARELY-seen items including some dating back to the Garrick Jubilee of 1769 feature in a new exhibition at Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Be Inspired, Shakespeare and Me tells the story of leading 18th century actor David Garrick’s Shakespeare Jubilee, held in Stratford, and this year marks the 250th anniversary of what was the first celebration of Shakespeare anywhere in the world.

It is open now and runs until 31st December and features museum items that are held in the trust’s internationally-recognised collections.

Among them is a commemorate rosette and medal, a ticket and an oil painting depicting scenes from the Garrick Jubilee event.

Visitors can also find out through first-hand testimonies how William Shakespeare has inspired other actors, artists, literary figures and Shakespearians all over the world.

Among those featured in the exhibition are Ian Doescher, the creator of the William Shakespeare’s Star Wars series of books, author and illustrator Marcia Williams, children’s television presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin and Devon Glover, aka The Sonnet Man. Standard entry to Shakespeare’s Birthplace is £22.50.

For details visit www.shakespeare.org.uk.