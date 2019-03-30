Coach firm is an award winner

JOHNSONS Coach Travel of Henley has beaten off competition from coach tour operators across the UK to win a prestigious award at the National Coach Tourism Awards 2019, the ‘Oscars’ of the British Coach Tourism industry.

The family-run firm scooped up the award for Coach Tour Operator of the Year (large fleet) which recognises excellence and innovation across coach tour operators, tourist destinations, attractions and industry suppliers.

John Johnson, commercial director of Johnsons Coach Travel, collected the award with his team in front of more than 400 tourism industry professionals. It was presented by television personality Carol Vorderman (pictured).

John Johnson said: “We were up against some fantastic businesses so we were really thrilled and extremely proud to win this top award. Our success is a testament to the amazing team we have at Johnsons and their commitment to provide the best possible experience for everyone who steps on board our coaches. The coach tourism industry is becoming ever more sophisticated, and customers have high expectations; so we are delighted that the quality and variety of our holiday and excursion products have been recognised by our industry peers.”

For the Large Coach Tour Operator category, the judges were looking for a company with more than 15 tour coaches that demonstrates a commitment to quality, innovation and training, and has an excellent industry reputation, but also examples of how it has developed/enhanced its product over the last year.

Johnsons Coach Travel are a family firm and are celebrating their 110th anniversary this year.

The awards, were held on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon.