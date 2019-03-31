Greig Hall fundraisers hit £10,000

A long-term plan to re-open Alcester’s Greig Memorial Hall is gathering pace after fundraisers began a register of people who could help to make the project a reality.

At the moment future of the whole Greig Hall site (the leisure centre and the closed memorial hall) is tied up in a legal wrangle involving the current operators, The Greig Hall Trustees, and Stratford District Council.

The council are looking to take control of the site claiming the leisure facilities are not being run effectively by the trustees.

The trustees dispute this and have mounted a legal challenge to the council’s plans.

Despite all this, a group called the Friends of the Greig Hall and has been busy fundraising with the intention of re-opening the Greig Memorial Hall.

The Memorial Hall itself has stood empty for a number years, but the friends group believe it could become a popular community venue for the town.

The Friends launched a charity shop in Alcester called Home2Home back in December with the intention of raising the cash needed to refurbish the memorial hall.

Last week the friends announced that the shop had now raised £10,000 towards the cause, double its original £5,000 target.

The group recently opened its Friends of the Greig Hall Register at the shop and are appealing for potential helpers to fill in their contact details and state how they may be able to assist.

Potential painters, cleaners, builders, electricians, fundraisers, gardeners, clerical helpers or those who could assist with IT or publicity are all being sought.

Sheilagh Goode, from the Friends of the Greig Hall, said: “We’re really chuffed to have reached the £10,000, we’re staying on at the charity shop and I would like to thank everyone who has made donations and appeal to people to keep donating.”

The Friends of the Greig Hall Home2Home charity shop is located at Hopkins Precinct in Alcester.