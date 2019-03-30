Old and new at Mayor’s Ball

IT promises to be a Mayor’s Ball with a difference this year with classic music, fun music and an evening of fine dining all in the name of charity.

Stratford Mayor Cllr John Bicknell has chosen to have a mix of old and new in order to reinvigorate and refresh the theme Mayor’s annual ball in Stratford.

During the meal, provided by Scullery 33 in Stratford, guests will be entertained by light classical music performed by students from King Edward VI School. The second half of musical fun will be provided by popular local musicians, Scratchy Beard.

The aim of the ball is to raise funds for three Stratford charities; the Shakespeare Hospice, Springfield Mind and Lifeways Natural Health Charity.

There’s a tombola, a raffle and prizes from a range of local businesses including Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar, Pragnell: Fine Jewellery and Anytime Fitness.

Stratford mayor, Cllr John Bicknell said: “It has been my privilege to be mayor this past year, and as part of my role I wanted to provide a “thank you” gift to the people of Stratford that they will enjoy at the same time as benefiting local causes.”

The ball is on Saturday 6th April at Stratford Town Hall. Tickets are priced at £35 and available from the town hall, Lifeways through Springfield Mind and the Shakespeare Hospice.