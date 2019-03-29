UBUS reaches milestone 50,000 journeys

STRATFORD-on-Avon District Council’s UBUS service has just made its 50,000th journey.

Passengers on the milestone journey included Michael and Brenda Porter from Welford-on-Avon who have been UBUS passengers since the service began.

UBUS is a community transport service that operates on a dial-a-bus basis. The service is for all residents of any age, wherever they may live in the district, who are stuck for transport to travel locally on weekdays between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

The scheme is for any district resident who has a general need for local transport and cannot access public transport because of mobility problems or other issues, or live in an isolated location with no (or infrequent) levels of public transport.

Robert Weeks, head of planning and housing said: “This is such a great achievement. Good transport can enhance people’s quality of life and the UBUS services offers this valued lifeline for our district residents of any age who are stuck for transport. Our district is very rural and buses in some areas are infrequent. Some villages have no bus service. UBUS enables people to remain connected to services, shops and social opportunities.”

The District Council’s UBUS service has been operating since 2014. During this time it has travelled 269,010 miles and transported almost 800 individuals.

The top reasons for travel include: shopping; visiting local markets and to get to social activities.