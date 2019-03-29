Grundy’s return boosts Panthers

INFLUENTIAL opening bowler Tom Grundy has returned to Stratford Cricket Club for the forthcoming Warwickshire League Premier Division campaign.

After two years away due to moving to London where he has recently played for Twickenham CC in the Middlesex Premier, Grundy is looking to improve on his impressive stats for the Panthers.

The 27-year-old right arm medium fast bowler has made more than 100 appearances for Stratford and has taken 227 wickets.

“Playing for Twickenham was a great experience, but I was really missing the Stratford lads and I found it was viable for me to travel to the club from London so I’m glad to be back,” he said.

“I’m really glad to be back involved with Stratford as I have been there for such a long time and I am looking forward to what should be an exciting season.”

Stratford begin their Warwickshire League Premier Division season away at Attock on Saturday, 20th April and their first home game of the season comes on Saturday, 27th April when Handsworth visit Swans Nest Lane.

The Panthers, who were in Birmingham League Division Three last season, find themselves in the Warwickshire League after a reshuffle of local cricket and Grundy believes it’s a move which will benefit the club.

“The restructure of local cricket was a positive for us as it reduced the amount of travelling we will have to do for away games and will help Stratford move in the right direction,” he added.