Marmalade festival raised pots of cash

THE art of preserve-making was celebrated in south Warwickshire on Saturday, when the 2019 North Cotswold Marmalade Festival was held at The Hall in Cherington.Now in its sixth year, the event was organised by Julia Melvin and Sophia Corlett.

It attracted 52 entries in seven classes, among which were cookery publisher and author Kyle ap Simon, who was guest speaker; her daughter Joey ap Simon and marmalade makers Bob Steele and Virginia Stirzaker, who won a silver medal with her preserve.

The festival, which saw Katherine Wood win the best marmalade in show, also raised £700 for Shipston Home Nursing.