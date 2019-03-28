Major route through Stratford closed by hole in the road

SEVERN TRENT are facing questions about its works on Guild Street in Stratford-upon-Avon today after an apparent lack of progress at the site.

Guild Street, usually one of Stratford’s busiest routes, is set to be closed until 30th March, but frustrations have been aired that a hole in the road simply appears to have been left abandoned today.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “Our teams have been carrying out essential maintenance work, which they’ve now completed.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused, but our priority will now be to get the road back to normal and safe again.”

The company added that they are aiming to have the road back to normal tomorrow.