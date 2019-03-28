Travellers attempt to access KES playing fields

A group of traveller caravans attempted to access the Manor Road Playing Fields last night King Edward VI School (KES) have confirmed.

Bennet Carr, Headmaster of KES, said: “One of our governors was on a run and saw a number of caravans queuing on Banbury Road to get onto Manor Road. He went to the playing fields and two men were there and the padlock had been broken off the gate. He told the men that they couldn’t come on and eventually they just went away, it was just lucky timing really that they we’re not able to get on.

“There were travellers on the playing fields in August and it cost quite a significant amount to move them off and clear up after them. Unfortunately because of incidents like this we’re now looking into putting up security fencing around the site.”

Mr Carr said previous instances of equipment being stolen and dog poo and syringes being left on the site had also prompted the school to consider enhancing security.

A number of unauthorised traveller encampments have sprung up in Stratford since Christmas, at the leisure centre car park, the Recreation Ground and the Park and Ride.

The district council has obtained court orders to evict these groups on a number of occasions.