Two Warwickshire men to appear in court on kidnap and robbery charges

TWO Warwickshire men have been charged in connection with an alleged kidnap in Warwick.

Leon Haq, aged 24, of St Gregory’s Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, will appear at Warwick Magistrates’ Court Wednesday 27th March charged with kidnap, robbery, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Islam Haq, 25, of St. Helen’s Road, Leamington, appeared at the same court charged with kidnap and robbery.

It follows a report that a 30-year-old man was attacked and kidnapped following a collision in Shakespeare Avenue on Monday.