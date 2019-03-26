Council hits parking fee jackpot

Motorists are expected to provide the district council with an unexpected boost of more than £286,000 by the end of the financial year, through off-street parking charges.

The council’s recent revenue budget monitoring report revealed that following the first ten months of the financial year, the authority is now anticipated to make £286,134 more through off-street charges, then it had originally expected.

That figure is anticipated to drop to £195,000 when fees related to the processing of credit and debit card payment and the installation of new credit card payment stations are factored in, but it still represents a good result for the council’s coffers.

Cllr Mike Brain, Services for the Community Portfolio said: “The predicated increase in off-street parking income is probably down to increased visitor numbers, the good summer weather last year plus the variety of events in the town, including the award winning Victorian Christmas Market.

“This is always difficult to predict for budget monitoring purposes due to a number of influencing factors out of our control. However our District Council car parks do offer value for money and the prices have not been increased for five years now and the evening rate remains a flat rate of £2 from 4pm to 8am the next morning, equating to 12.5p an hour.

“Bridgeway multi-storey also offers the first hour of parking free and there are a number of parking concessions for residents.”