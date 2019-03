Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 23rd March

Midlands Two

Stratford Men’s 1sts 5-1 Olton & WW 2nds

West Midlands Premier

Barford Tigers 2nds 3-0 Stratford 2nds

South East Two

University of Warwick 4ths 0-6 Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Stratford 4ths 5-3 Edgbaston 6ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 0-6 Old Silhillians 4ths

Hampton-in-Arden 5ths 3-1 Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Lichfield 2nds 5-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Stratford 2nds 0-0 Sutton Coldfield 5ths

Stratford 3rds 1-2 Edgbaston 3rds

Sunday, 24th March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Sunday Friendly Division

Stratford 4ths 3-3 Hampton-in-Arden 4ths