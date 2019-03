RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 23rd March

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Stratford-upon-Avon 13-11 Beaconsfield

Midlands Two West (South)

Kidderminster 50-5 Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Shipston-on-Stour 15-22 Berkswell & Balsall

Stoke Old Boys 43-24 Alcester

Midlands Four West (South)

Greyhound 15-35 Claverdon