FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 0-2 King’s Lynn Town

STRATFORD Town will be looking to make it four wins on the spin when they play host to fellow Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-off hopefuls King’s Lynn Town.

Thomas Baillie’s men are unbeaten their last four league games while the Linnets have lost just one of their last six so a good game should be in prospect at the Arden Garages Stadium this afternoon.

Updates from the game below. Kick-off at 3pm.

4.52pm: Full-time and King’s Lynn run out 2-0 winners. Report online soon. Thanks for following.

4.45pm: Goal King’s Lynn. Gash curls home from the edge of the area for 2-0 and that will be that.

4.40pm: Bilboe does well to punch the ball clear. Time slowly running out for Town to get back into this. Sub now for Town as Fisher is replaced by Isaac.

4.34pm: OFF THE LINE! Creaney shot blocked and then Shariff has a shot hacked off the line by Fryatt! So close for Town!

4.31pm: Time running out for Town to draw on level terms. Creaney is now on to aprovide an extra attacking threat.

4.27pm: Carvalho gives the ball away cheaply about 25 yards out from his own goal and Clunnan shoots just over.

4.23pm: Free-kick to Town comes to nothing. Hosts pressing for the equaliser.

4.20pm: Speculative effort from Blake-Tracy from about 35 yards out goes well over the bar.

4.18pm: Hour gone and it is still 1-0 to the visitors. Marriott’s third-minute goal still separates the two sides.

4.14pm: CLOSE! Great shot from Carvalho. He cuts inside and goes for goal from all of 25 yards and it flies just wide. Plenty of dip and bend on the effort.

4.10pm: Slow start to this half. Remains 1-0 to the Linnets.

4.07pm: Good cross from Fisher cleared by King’s Lynn.

4.04pm: And we are back under way at the Arden Garages Stadium. Can Town come from behind once again to take the three points?

4.02pm: Teams are back out, second half is just moments away.

3.48pm: Grocott delivers, it doesn’t beat the first man and that concludes the action for this half. King’s Lynn go into the break 1-0 to the good.

3.44pm: SAVE! Barrows surges down the right and is only denied by the legs of Bilboe from making it 2-0. Corner. And that is cleared.

3.38pm: SAVE! Street does superbly well to get a strong hand to deny Shariff firing in at the near post. Skendi with a great ball to set the chance up.

3.35pm: CHANCE! Carvalho does well down the right, cuts the ball back to Grocott who sides foot wide of the far post from about 6 yards out.

3.34pm: Just over ten minutes to go and Town remain 1-0 behind after Marriott’s 3rd-minute goal.

3.30pm: Clunnan delivers, but Fry heads it away at the near post.

3.29pm: Corner to the Linnets as Blake-Tracy’s cross deflects behind. Attendance of 402.

3.27pm: Town still seeing better of the possession, but Linnets looking dangerous on the break.

3.23pm: Grocott with another deep corner and again Street gathers comfortably.

3.20pm: Fisher does well to head the danger at the near post. Ball makes its way back towards goal and Henderson slices an effort which does not trouble Bilboe. Goal kick.

3.17pm: Good defending from Fisher stops the King’s Lynn attack down the right-hand side.

3.14pm: Mistake from Wilson at the back allows Marriott to get a shot off, but the effort is well wide of the mark.

3.12pm: Town certainly getting more of the possession after their sloppy start. Visitors having to do some defending.

3.10pm: Good ball in by Grocott but ref spots a foul and King’s Lynn have a free-kick.

3.09pm: Raking ball from Grocott finds Cox who cuts inside but his left-footed shot goes straight at Street in the King’s Lynn goal.

3.07pm: Corner to Town is well cleared.

3.04pm: Goal King’s Lynn. Sloppy start as Barrows’ ball is flicked on by Gash into the path of Marriott who slots home.

3:01pm: And we’re off.

2:58pm: And the teams are out. Kick-off is just moments away.

2.37pm: Not long to go now until kick-off. Both teams are in good form, with Town unbeaten in their last four games, winning the last three on the spin, while King’s Lynn have won five of their last six games, losing the other.

2.31pm: Those are your teams for this afternoon’s game between 4th-placed Town and 3rd-placed King’s Lynn. Should be a good game and a good-sized crowd looks to be out in force at the Arden Garages Stadium.

2.27pm: King’s Lynn XI: Street (GK), Barrows, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunnan (C), Richards, Gash, Marriott, Henderson. Subs: Hawkins, Parker, Mellors-Blair, Limb, Bastock (GK).

2.25pm: Town XI: Bilboe (GK), Cox, Fisher, Fry (C), Wilson, J.Williams, Shariff, Skendi, Taylor, Grocott, Carvalho. Subs: Sebbeh-Njie, Etheridge (GK), Isaac, Fishwick, Creaney.

2.23pm: Good afternoon and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for today’s game between 4th-placed Town and 3rd-placed King’s Lynn. Team news to come next.